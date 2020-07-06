Police: Franklin man charged in Friday morning shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police said they’ve arrested a man in connection to a shooting Friday.

It happened Friday morning on Liberty Pike near Sycamore Drive. Police said 23-year-old Corderro Lee, of Franklin, was identified as the shooter who fired several times at a man Friday morning.

Investigators said Lee and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

Lee is being charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, and Failure to Appear on previous unrelated charges.

He is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $78,500 dollar bond and due in court on July 7.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.