Police: Deadly single-car crash kills 1; injures 2 on Couchville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police confirm one person has died and 2 others are critically injured after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports, the incident happened in the 2200 block of Couchville Pike. Three people whom authorities believe to be teens were in the vehicle.
