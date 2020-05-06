Breaking News
TDH reports 239 deaths, 13,938 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Police: Deadly single-car crash kills 1; injures 2 on Couchville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police confirm one person has died and 2 others are critically injured after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident happened in the 2200 block of Couchville Pike. Three people whom authorities believe to be teens were in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

