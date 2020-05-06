Police: Deadly single-car crash kills 1; injures 2 on Couchville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 continues to affect people in unexpected ways. That holds true for individuals who believe they're not high-risk when it comes to contracting the virus.

"Some still seem to believe if you are young and healthy you shouldn't worry about the virus. Well, hello! We now know if you're young and healthy you can die of strokes," explains Dr. James Hildreth, President of Meharry Medical College.

It's the latest phenomenon in the novel coronavirus pandemic. People with the virus, showing no outward symptoms, left debilitated or worse dead.

"The virus is causing unusual clotting in both the veins and arteries [which is] something we've not seen before," said Dr. Hildreth.

While these instances are happening more frequently in COVID-19 hotspots across the country, Dr. John Witt, Medical Director of Neurology at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, says the neurological connection is real.

"There's reason to believe that the virus might have some special access to, or affects, on the brain. One of the most intriguing ones is the loss of smell that people have talked about," said Dr. Witt.

He goes on to explain the smell nerves come directly out of the brain. "That's one series that leads us to really be suspicious that there is a connection between the viral infection and neuro complications like stroke."

While the connection between COVID-19 and strokes is being researched, Dr. Witt stresses the symptoms are the same.

"Any sudden loss of strength or sensation in one side of the body. Any sudden change in speech, sudden change in vision, sudden and persistent loss of balance," Dr. Witt said can all be signs you've had a stroke.