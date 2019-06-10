Police: Egyptian artifact used as weapon in North Nashville assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman used an Egyptian artifact to injure her roommate during a fight Sunday night in North Nashville, a Metro police report states.

Joslynn Dixon, 32, was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police responded Sunday night to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hermosa Street.

The victim told officers he arrived home earlier in the night and noticed a beer in the refrigerator that was not his, so he knew Dixon, his roommate, had company.

He knocked on Dixon’s door and when he pushed it open, he said he saw her with a man who was wearing no clothes.

According to the victim, Dixon became angry and cursed at him, then grabbed an Egyptian artifact and threw it at the victim, striking him in the arm.

When the victim turned to get away, he said Dixon emerged from the room with a black pistol and stated that she would kill the victim.

The victim had minor injuries, police said.

Officers said Dixon and her guest fled the scene, but Dixon was eventually located and taken into custody.

Her bond was set at $3,500.

