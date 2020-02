NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a crash in the area of Interstate 65 and the 4200 block of Kenilwood Drive in South Nashville after a car reportedly drove off the interstate.

According to Metro Police, the driver left the road for reasons currently unknown and went down a 20-foot embankment onto Kenilwood Drive.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

