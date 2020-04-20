Police: Driver charged with DUI after crashing into police vehicle, officer injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a man is facing charges for DUI after crashing into a marked police vehicle over the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday morning on Old Hickory Boulevard and Madison Station Boulevard. East Precinct Officer Fred Ware was heading toward I-65 and had the green light. That’s when police said 24-year-old Kennedy Recinos-Sales failed to stop at the red light, hitting Ware’s vehicle. Both vehicles then hit the shoulder wall on the bridge over the railroad tracks.

Ware was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. Recinos-Sales was taken to Skyline and also treated for minor injuries.

Police said that Recinos-Sales smelled of alcohol at the scene, and also had red watery eyes and slurred speech.

Police found nearly two empty open cans of beer in his pickup. Police said Recinos-Sales is charged with DUI, vehicular assault, driving without a license, having no proof of insurance, and an open container violation.

He is being held on a $19,000 bond.