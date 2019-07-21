Police: Domestic incident leads to attempted murder, suicide in Lavergne

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lavergne police said a domestic incident that happened Sunday afternoon led to an attempted murder and suicide.

According to a release, Lavergne police responded to the 100 block of Heritage Circle just after Noon.

Police said the couple involved was married but believed to be currently separated.

Investigators said a 31-year-old woman was shot multiple times by her husband, a 38-year-old man, who then turned the gun on himself. Five juveniles, as well as other family members, were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

The woman was airlifted to a local trauma center and is currently in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and identities have not been released at this time.