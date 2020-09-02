Police: couple awakened by shirtless man with his pants halfway down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after Metro Police said he was found in someone’s home, then tried to resist arrest.

According to an affidavit, back in May officers responded to a burglary call at a home in the 1800 block of Ordway Place in East Nashville.

The couple told officers they woke up to find Zebariah Hall, 27, in their bedroom with no shirt and his pants half way down.

Hall is accused of then running away. Officers found him and he initially ran off but later complied and stopped. Officers said he smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech and kept saying he was sorry and that he went to the wrong house.

Once he was arrested police said he kicked the back door of the patrol car back open and tried to get out.

He’s charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.