NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police said they arrested a convicted murderer who escaped from a Mississippi prison last week.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, police were able to arrest 40-year-old Arthur Lestrick on Tuesday. Lestrick is a convicted murderer and escaped the Mississippi prison where he was serving a life sentence. He was found in a wooded area off of Brick Church Pike.

