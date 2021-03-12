Police: Construction worker dies after falling off scaffold in Murfreesboro backyard

A construction worker has died after falling off of a scaffold in a Murfreesboro backyard.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department announced an independent contractor working on a gazebo has died after falling off of a scaffold Thursday.

According to police, 56-year-old Jose Ortiz Hernandez from Antioch was found unresponsive by his nephew, who showed up to give him a ride home. Hernandez had been working in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block Avellino Circle. He had been working alone.

When officers arrived, members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department were attempting to perform life-saving measures. Hernandez was not able to be resuscitated and was later pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected.

The incident is under investigation by detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.