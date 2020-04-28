Police: Clarksville man hits officer during domestic violence call

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they said hit an officer.

Police were called out to the area of the Summit Heights Apartments for a domestic disturbance around 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Antone Gallion and a female. While Gallion was being arrested for the domestic assault, police said he resisted and struck an officer. Gallion then left the scene on foot.

Gallion has active warrants out now for: Domestic assault, simple assault ( of an officer) and evading arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call (931) 320-1264, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously.

