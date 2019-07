CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man is in custody Sunday, charged with shooting and killing his aunt, according to Clarksville police.

Investigators responded around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Garth Street, they said they found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Bobby James Bryant, 21, was charged with shooting his aunt, 66-year-old Barbara Penrod.

Bryant was booked into the Montgomery County Jail just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

No other information was released.