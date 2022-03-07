LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt and two people are in custody following a police chase through Davidson and Rutherford Counties.

The chase began in Davidson County as Metro officers followed a vehicle they believed to be stolen.

La Vergne police joined the pursuit as it crossed the county line into Rutherford County.

Police say the driver hit several cars during the pursuit and eventually flipped the car on Murfreesboro Road near the La Vergne Public Library.

No one was hurt and police say all officers were safe.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

There is no word on the identity of the suspects.