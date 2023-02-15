NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are in custody following a police chase through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

The situation began on Saturday in Nashville where authorities say a 2009 Nissan Rogue was stolen at gunpoint.

Stolen Nissan Rogue (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

The Mt. Juliet Police Department was alerted to the incident Wednesday after the vehicle drove past a license plate recognition (LPR) camera on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard. From there, Mt. Juliet police and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) gave chase.

A WSCO deputy used a spike strip to stop the vehicle, and officers surrounded the stolen car with guns drawn around 4 p.m.

Three people in the vehicle — two men and one woman — surrendered and were arrested on the Old Hickory Boulevard on-ramp to I-40 West in Hermitage. All three were also wanted on various charges in Nashville and Rutherford County.

Mt. Juliet police say meth and marijuana were found in the car.

One suspect also told police he swallowed fentanyl during the chase. He is being checked by medics and there is no word on his current condition.

Dog recovered following police chase (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Two puppies were also in the SUV. They are in the care of Mt. Juliet Animal Care & Control officers.