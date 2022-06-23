MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are searching for a suspect following a chase Thursday evening.

The situation began unfolding as police made a traffic stop near the Lowe’s in Mt. Juliet. Police say the driver of the vehicle jumped out and told the officer the rear passenger told him not to stop.

Police say the rear passenger then jumped in the driver seat and drove away with a handicapped woman in the vehicle, kidnapping her.

The suspect hit two other vehicles before the getaway car was disabled on Lebanon Road near Grandstaff Drive just after 8 p.m.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, possibly armed. Officers were able to rescue the woman from the vehicle before it burst into flames.

Mt. Juliet police are searching for the suspect in the area of Lebanon Road, Grandstaff Drive, Sante Fe Trail and Glen Echo Drive.

He is described as a white man with a thin build, wearing a white or gray tank top, black shorts and multiple tattoos.

Residents are asked to lock their doors and also make sure their vehicles are locked, too.