Police capture 3rd escaped Nashville teen after pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another of the four escaped Nashville teens has been captured, according to police.

Morris Marsh, 17, was arrested in the 300 block of Harding Place in Nashville after a vehicle pursuit.

Police said Marsh was the passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue with two other men inside. The men pulled into a gas station and were surrounded by police cars. Marsh and the two other men were all taken into custody.

Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

As it stands, Brandon Caruthers is the last escaped teen at large.

(TBI)

According to police, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were arrested Tuesday night by the Juvenile Crime Task Force outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive.