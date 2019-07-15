Police: Body found at marina confirmed to be missing Dickson woman

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police officials have confirmed that the body found in a car at a Waverly marina is that of a missing Dickson woman.

Melanie Vineyard was reported missing in Dickson on July 2.

Police said human remains were found in a car at Pebble Isle Marina Saturday. They confirmed the car was registered to Vineyard and the body was identified as hers.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said he did not wish to discuss further details at this time and the family needs thoughts and prayers now more than ever.

No other information was released.