Police ask for help identifying dead man found near Metro Soccer Complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead near the Metro Soccer Complex last week, according to South Precinct detectives.

Police said the man’s body was found last Thursday evening in a wooded area near the complex in the 1200 block of Donelson Pike.

The man showed no visible signs of trauma. His body was discovered by people playing soccer.

The man appears to be in his 30s and of Middle Eastern descent. He had dark brown hair, a full beard and was wearing a white t-shirt with green shorts. He was not wearing shoes.

The cause of the man’s death has not been determined yet.

Anyone with information about the man or his identity is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

