Police arrest woman after she stole over $1000 in electronics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police arrested a woman after they say she stole over $1000 in electronics.

Police say she stole the electronics from someone she knew.

This all started after the victim got a call from her cousin saying that she saw TV’s from her house posted for sale on Facebook.

She went home and confirmed that two TV’s and two cell phones were missing.

The victim says Daiyzha Glenn made the post.

Glenn admitted to stealing the TV’s because she was mad at the victim’s daughter.

She said she would return the stolen items, but never did.

That was a total loss of $1200 in stolen property.

Glenn is facing a charge of aggravated burglary.