Police arrest woman after she caused a crash while under the influence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say they arrested a woman after she caused a crash on Donelson Pike.

Police say the driver failed to brake in time and crashed into the back of a minivan.

They say she was under the influence.

Police say Jenny Person was behind the wheel.

They say she was fidgeting and not able to stop talking.

Person then told Police if they gave her a drug test, she would not pass.

She added that she would test positive for Heroin and Meth.

Person the pulled out a bag with needles and drugs from the glove box of the car.

Police say they later discovered that she was doing drugs at the Red Roof Inn in Donelson prior to driving that vehicle.

They arrested Person for possession with intent of a controlled substance.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond.