MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet authorities said they managed to intercept two suspected criminals before two retailers even realized they had been victims of theft on Black Friday.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an officer was investigating a handicapped parking violation and an invalid temporary license plate on Friday, Nov. 24 when two people associated with the vehicle came out of Old Navy.

Police said the 24-year-old woman had stolen Old Navy clothing in her possession while the 23-year-old man had an anti-theft device burglary tool. In addition, clothing taken from Ross was reportedly found in the car.

Officials said the individuals, both from Nashville, were allegedly shoplifting and removing the anti-theft tags.

“We continue to have a strong focus on our retail areas to ensure criminals are not successful in MJ,” the police department wrote on Facebook.