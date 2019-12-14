Police arrest Nashville woman for driving under the influence and causing a crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say that on Friday in Nashville they were traveling along Highway 431, when they spotted a two vehicle crash.

They say that Grace Berry was making a right turn on the highway when she veered out of her lane.

She came into contact with a white SUV, pushing that driver out of their lane.

That driver then hit a mailbox and went into an embankment.

Police say that Berry did not have her seat belt on and did not have proof of insurance.

Police say she was slurring her speech and had obvious signs of impairment.

Police arrested Berry.

She is facing charges of driving under the influence, financial responsibility for violation of injury, not wearing a seat belt and implied consent violation.

