HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

After launching an investigation into the alleged relationship on Tuesday, Dec. 27, Hendersonville Police said they tracked down the 17-year-old victim, who disclosed being sexually involved with 39-year-old Anthony Fulcher.

Then, during the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities reportedly discovered Fulcher’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

According to police, officers found Fulcher and two other underage females in the vehicle, along with a large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Fulcher was arrested and brought to the Sumner County Jail, where he is being held under a $250,000 bond, officials reported.

Authorities said Fulcher was charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape, with both counts involving the same victim; possession of a Schedule VI substance for resale; possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Hendersonville man is set to appear in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11, 2023.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.