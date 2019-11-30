Police arrest a man after he breaks into a bar and steals over $1000 in liquor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say that on November 19th, the owner of Minerva Bar called them to report a burglary of the business.

When police arrived, they watched surveillance video of the suspect breaking in and stealing liquor.

Police say they recognized the man in the video from other commercial burglaries in the area.

They identified the suspect as Adrian Russell.

He was seen on video walking out with a large tote bag and a bucket full of liquor.

He stole over $1000 in liquor and did about $500 worth of damage to the bar.

Russell is facing a burglary charge.