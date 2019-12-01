Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Take a good look at the man police say is responsible for robbery a market in North Nashville.

They say he walked into the “Star market” Saturday on Buchanan Street in North Nashville and pointed a silver handgun at the cashier.



Metro police say he even fired a shot into the ceiling.



In the photos, you can see an employee of the convenience store handing over the cash.

If you know who this person is -you are asked to give police a call.



A cash reward is being offered.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.