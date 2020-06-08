Police and pastors hold special prayer service in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pastors and police came together on Monday afternoon for a special prayer service.

Organizers said this took place at the North Precinct on 26th Avenue North in Nashville.

It’s a Special Call to Spiritual arms as Officers, Pastor’s, Fraternity’s, city officials and citizens. Come and pray with us as we pray for those who serve and protect the community, leadership in our community and peace in our Nation during this trying time. Event leaders

Those in attendance wore face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

