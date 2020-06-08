Police: Alabama woman charged in Clarksville homicide, police search for second suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police said they’ve arrested an Alabama woman after a 42-year-man was shot and killed in Clarksville.

Police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Cobalt Drive on May 13.

Once officers arrived, they found Christopher Young, of Clarksville, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Tennoa Medical Center where he died, according to Clarksville police.

Police have been investigating this homicide ever since. Now, officers said they’ve charged 24-year-old Amber Lynn Tanner of Hanceville, Alabama with criminal homicide.

In addition, detectives said they’ve issued a criminal homicide warrant for 25-year-old Eric Caffey. Caffey is believed to be in Alabama but has ties in Clarksville. Anyone with information about Caffey should call 911 immediately. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

