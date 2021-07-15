6 Clarksville businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, agents wit the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted undercover operations at 24 local establishments that serve and/or sell alcohol.
The police department says this operation was done to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors. Of the 24 businesses checked, employees at six of them were charged with selling alcohol to underage customers, which accounts for a concerning 25 percent. The businesses where employees were charged are:
- La Plaza Mexican Restaurant – 1068 S Riverside Drive
- O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar #205 – 674 Riverside Drive
- Naru Korean BBQ – 2088 Lowes Drive
- Shogun – 120 Morris Road
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott – 120 Fairbrook Place
- Crocker’s Fine Wine & Liquors – 224 Dover Road
According to a report from the National Institute of Health, alcohol is the most widely used substance among youth in America.
Reports say nearly 24.6 percent of 14-15-year-olds reported having at least one drink in 2019. That same year, 7 million people ages 12-20 reported they drank alcohol beyond “just a few sips” in the past month.
The individual employees charged with selling alcohol to minors will face criminal charges, while the business permit holders’ will be given notice to appear before the Clarksville Beer Board and/or the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission at a later date.
Police say 18 establishments complied with state law and did not sell alcohol to underage customers. Those businesses are:
- El Pancho Villa Grill – 894 Highway 76 suite 107
- Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant – 2365 Madison Street
- Harbor Café – 2131 Lowes Drive
- Chili’s Grill & Bar – 2127 Lowes Drive
- O’Charleys Restaurant & Bar – 2792Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
- Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery – 2790 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – 110 S Hampton Place
- El Bracero – 112 Morris Road
- Hilton Garden Inn – 290 Alfred Thun Rd.
- Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill – 1273 Northfield Drive
- Guacamoles – 1490 Tiny Town Road
- Gladiator Brewing Co. – 214 Tiny Town Road
- Arirang Lounge – 2647 Ft. Campbell Blvd.
- Sakura Japanese Steakhouse – 1345 Ft. Campbell Blvd.
- Hookah 21 – 138 University Avenue
- Revel House Pub & Eatery – 140 University Avenue
- Favorite Liquors – 2570 Madison Street
- Queen City Liquors – 101 Profit Drive Ste. A