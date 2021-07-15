6 Clarksville businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, agents wit the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted undercover operations at 24 local establishments that serve and/or sell alcohol.

The police department says this operation was done to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors. Of the 24 businesses checked, employees at six of them were charged with selling alcohol to underage customers, which accounts for a concerning 25 percent. The businesses where employees were charged are:

La Plaza Mexican Restaurant – 1068 S Riverside Drive

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar #205 – 674 Riverside Drive

Naru Korean BBQ – 2088 Lowes Drive

Shogun – 120 Morris Road

TownePlace Suites by Marriott – 120 Fairbrook Place

Crocker’s Fine Wine & Liquors – 224 Dover Road

According to a report from the National Institute of Health, alcohol is the most widely used substance among youth in America.

Reports say nearly 24.6 percent of 14-15-year-olds reported having at least one drink in 2019. That same year, 7 million people ages 12-20 reported they drank alcohol beyond “just a few sips” in the past month.

The individual employees charged with selling alcohol to minors will face criminal charges, while the business permit holders’ will be given notice to appear before the Clarksville Beer Board and/or the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission at a later date.

Police say 18 establishments complied with state law and did not sell alcohol to underage customers. Those businesses are: