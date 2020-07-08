Police: 4 juveniles arrested after breaking into cars, stealing in Mt. Juliet

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four juveniles from the Nashville area were arrested after breaking into cars, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Deerfield of Providence Apartments.

Police caught the juveniles going into unlocked cars and stealing property. Police retrieved a gun, several car ignition keys and other stolen items. They were able to take four of the juveniles responsible into custody.

Police said anyone who lives in this area, and believes they’re a car burglary victim from overnight, should give them a call (615)-754-2550.

The investigation is ongoing.

