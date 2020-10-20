Police: 4 arrested in Murfreesboro after stealing from several businesses, sold items to pawn shop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several people were arrested after police say they stole thousands of dollars in items from businesses and sold them to a pawn shop, according to a release from Murfreesboro police.

Police said chain saws, weed eaters, drills, tools and home security systems are some of the items Murfreesboro detectives recovered. The items were stolen from various businesses and sold to a pawn shop.

Police said 34-year-old Robert Cornelison, of Woodbury, is facing four counts of theft. 39-year-old Sandra Cornelison, of Woodbury, is also facing four counts of theft an violation of probation. 38-year-old Michael Todd and 33-year-old Shawna Nickens, both of Murfreesboro, are charged with two counts of theft.

4 arrested in Murfreesboro, stealing items. Courtesy Murfreesboro police

4 arrested in Murfreesboro, stealing items. Courtesy Murfreesboro police

4 arrested in Murfreesboro, stealing items. Courtesy Murfreesboro police

4 arrested in Murfreesboro, stealing items. Courtesy Murfreesboro police

All are accused of stealing merchandise and immediately selling it at Mid-Tenn Pawn Shop in the 350 block of Broad Street.

There are also outstanding warrants for three others. Detectives said between July 1, 2020 and mid-September, the individuals stole $35,000 worth of merchandise from several businesses in Murfreesboro. Those include: Harbor Freight, Northern Tool, Tractor Supply, The Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

Mid-Tenn Pawn management is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Detectives were able to identify the thieves from pawn shop records. Pawn shops are required to report their transactions to MPD.

The items were confiscated and most have been returned to the businesses.

Robert Cornelison was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $14,000 dollar bond. Sandra Cornelison was released on a $10,000 dollar bond on October 2.

Todd and Nickens were both released from jail on their own recognizance.

The investigation is on-going.