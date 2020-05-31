Police: 30 Nashville businesses damaged in “I Will Breathe” protests and riots

Courtesy: Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released a list of Nashville businesses that were damaged in Saturday night’s protests and riots.

Historic Metro Courthouse– significant graffiti, fire and water damage, windows broken

Ryman Auditorium
116 5th Av N
Damage to windows

Blush
144 5th Av N
Damage to windows

Boost Mobile
238 5th Av N
Damage to doors and windows
Stolen phones
Parking ticket booth damaged near Commerce St. and 5th Av N
Premier Parking window damaged near Commerce St. and 5th Av N

Sbarro
200 Commerce
Several broken windows

Dicks Last Resort
154 2nd Av
Broken window

SP+ Parking
208 3rd Av

Broken windows
227 2nd Av N
Broken windows

Goorin Bro’s Hat Shop
107 B 2nd Av N
Broken front windows and possible theft

Market Street Mercantile
111 2nd Av N
Broken windows, possible theft

Doc Holiday
112 2nd Av N
Broken windows

Big Shotz
115 2nd Av N
Broken windows

Benchmark
117 2nd Av N
Broken TV and window

Wild Horse Saloon
120 2nd Av N
Broken window

Robin Realty
125 2nd Av N
Broken windows

Honey Girl
127 2nd Av N
Broken windows, possible theft

Cerveza Jack’s
135 2nd Av N
Broken windows

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Shop
137 2nd Av N
Broken door glass

SP+ Parking
230 Commerce Street
Broken window and door glass

200 Broadway – Cotton Eyed Joe (shattered window)
208 Broadway – Redneck Riviera (shattered window)
312 Broadway – Valentine’s (shattered window)
318 Broadway – Boot Barn (shattered windows)
322 Broadway – Margaritaville (shattered window/door, possible theft, BLM tag sprayed on
side)
410 Broadway – Big Time Boots (shattered door)
412 Broadway – The Stage (shattered windows)
418 Broadway – Layla’s (shattered window)
428 Broadway – Legends Corner (shattered window)

  • Courtesy: Metro Police
  • Courtesy: Metro Police
  • Courtesy: Metro Police

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

