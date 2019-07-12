Police: 3-year-old Smyrna boy dies after being left in hot car; Father charged

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 3-year-old boy died Thursday after he was left in a hot car in Smyrna, according to police.

Paramedics and officers were called to a home on Windbirch Trail just before 5 p.m.

Smyrna police reported Daylin Palmer was found unresponsive after he was left in an unattended vehicle for two hours.

Daylin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with Smyrna police with the assistance of the Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office began investigating the circumstances surrounding Daylin’s death and how he was left in the vehicle.

Daylin’s 23-year-old father, Dylan Levesque, was subsequently charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, which is a Class A felony.

His bond was set at $50,000 and his first court date is set for July 15 at 9 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

