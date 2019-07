SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police said a 3-year-old boy has died after being left in a hot car.

Smyrna police confirmed to News 2 that a 3-year-old boy was left in a hot car at a home in a driveway.

At this time, they don’t know if charges will be filed, but the investigation is unfolding.

No other information was released.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.