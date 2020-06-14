Police: 3 shot at Nashville party Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville party.

It happened in the 700 block of Alloway Street around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who’d been shot. The victim and his girlfriend were at a party at the residence at the time. Police said there was a trail of blood throughout the home. They also found a shell casing in the downstairs bathroom.

Witnesses at the scene told police the victim was inside at the party when two men forced the door open, and began to shoot at the victim.

Police said the suspects had been told to leave the party prior to the shooting, due to having handguns on them. The victim shot back at the suspects, hitting both. They left the scene in a gray Chrysler and were dropped off at Vanderbilt Hospital.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital by NFD. Warrants were obtained and will be served upon hospital discharge.

