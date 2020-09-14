Police: 3 hospitalized following early morning crash in Smyrna

Smyrna Police and Fire Departments Respond to a Motor Vehicle Crash with Injuries

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were hospitalized following an early morning crash in Smyrna, according to police.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Nissan Drive and Bent Tree Drive.

Police said two people were extricated from a vehicle and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with injuries. An occupant of another vehicle was taken to StoneCrest Medical Center with injuries. In addition, another person in a third vehicle was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.