Police: 3 hospitalized following Bordeaux shootout

BORDEAUX, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said three people went to the hospital following a shooting in Bordeaux.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday night near the 100 block of Haynes Park Court. Witnesses told police that two people were shot and went to the hospital in personal vehicles. Metro police said both victims had outstanding warrants.

One person was shot in the head and had a possible brain bleed, but the bullet didn’t enter his brain.

The second victim was shot in the side and those injuries are not life threatening. Police said a third victim showed up to General Hospital with gunshot wounds claiming to be shot in the same incident. That person was shot in both thighs, the left arm and wrist.

At this time, the reason for the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story.