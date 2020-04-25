Police: 2 taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police told News 2 they’re investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Delta Avenue and 9th Avenue North. A male and female pulled up to that location by vehicle. That’s when police said a black man armed with a rifle began shooting at them.

The male was shot multiple times, and the female was shot once in the leg. Both were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.