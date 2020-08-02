Police: 2 shot in Nashville parking lot, 2 suspects sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were shot Sunday morning, according to Metro Police.

It happened around 12:00 a.m. in the 3700 block of Nolensville Pike. Police said there were several vehicles in the parking lot there at the time. An argument began between the two victims and two suspects.

The suspects took out guns and shot toward both victims. One victim was shot in the foot and one grazed in the leg.

The suspects left in an older red sedan with white doors.

This is an ongoing investigation.

