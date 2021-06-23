Police: 2 run from vehicle after crash near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to find two people who ran from the scene of a crash near downtown Nashville.

The crash happened on Church Street at the Interstate 40 east entrance ramp around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro police said three vehicles were involved in the wreck. Investigators believe one of those vehicles ran a red light and caused the crash in the first place.

Then, police say two people in that vehicle jumped out and ran from the scene.

There wasn’t anyone transported from the scene to a hospital for injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.