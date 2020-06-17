Metro Police: 2 of 3 men wanted in connection to homicide of 18-year-old girl turn themselves in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said two of three men wanted in connection to the homicide of an 18-year-old girl have turned themselves in.
Police said 22-year-old Jeremy A. Hill surrendered to police Wednesday at the Downtown Detention Center. Hill is being charged with criminal homicide and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
18-year-old Alisha Slaughter was killed on June 7 while riding in a car with her sister.
21-year-old Anthony Lawrence turned himself into police on Monday night and remains in jail. Police said they are still looking for 22-year-old Darrien Doss. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
