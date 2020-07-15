Police: 2 juveniles arrested in Hendersonville after stealing vehicle from Nashville area

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two juveniles were arrested after they stole a vehicle from the Metro Nashville area, according to Hendersonville police.

On Tuesday, police received an alert that the license plate of a stolen vehicle from Nashville was captured on one of their cameras.

Officers found the vehicle and deployed spike strips to disable it. Two juveniles were inside the vehicle. Both were arrested for Possession of Stolen Property over $2,500 and Simple Possession of Schedule VI.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303.

No other information was immediately released.