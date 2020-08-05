Police: 2 from Nashville charged for Hendersonville vehicle burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people from Nashville are being charged for vehicle burglaries in Hendersonville, according to Hendersonville police.

Police said 22-year-old Justin Ward and a 14-year-old male were charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft. Ward was located by Hendersonville detectives in Nashville on Wednesday, August 5 and taken into custody with assistance from Metro Police.

Officers said this began on Thursday, June 18 when police received two reports of overnight vehicle burglaries in the Durham Farms subdivision where they said, several items were stolen from vehicles.

Ward is also being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and vandalism.

The 14-year-old is pending appearance before the Sumner County Juvenile Court on his

charges.

Ward was transported to jail in Nashville on outstanding warrants from that jurisdiction

with a hold from the Sumner County Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.