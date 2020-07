MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 11-year-old was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

Police said the child was riding a bicycle when they were struck by the vehicle on Windtree Trace Blvd near Windtree Ct.

The child has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

