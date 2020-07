CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2200 block of Lowes Drive.

Two people were involved. One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Their current condition us known.

The other person was taken into custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.