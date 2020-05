NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police told News 2 they are investigating after one person was shot in Nashville Sunday morning.

Police said it happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Buchanan Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. They said a male victim was shot in his left ankle behind a tire shop on Buchanan Street.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.