Police: 1 shot in leg in West Nashville Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating after a man was shot in the leg Friday night.

Police said it happened around 11:45 p.m. on 40th Avenue North. The victim and a friend were walking when they were shot at by an unknown person in a silver Nissan Sentra.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and walked to the 600 block of 40th Avenue North.

His injuries are not life-threatening and he was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital.

The other victim ran away to the 900 block of 40th Ave North.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.