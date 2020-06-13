Police: 1 shot in leg in West Nashville Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating after a man was shot in the leg Friday night.
Police said it happened around 11:45 p.m. on 40th Avenue North. The victim and a friend were walking when they were shot at by an unknown person in a silver Nissan Sentra.
Police said the victim was shot in the leg and walked to the 600 block of 40th Avenue North.
His injuries are not life-threatening and he was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital.
The other victim ran away to the 900 block of 40th Ave North.
