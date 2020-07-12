Police: 1 shot during attempted robbery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they’re investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said this was an attempted robbery that turned into a shooting. The victim was shot in the wrist and abdomen.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

At this time, police do not have any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.