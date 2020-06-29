Police: 1 murdered outside Nashville apartment complex Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

East Precinct detectives said they have a few strong leads in the case. The shooting happened on Sunday night just before 6 p.m. at the RiverChase apartment complex on Joseph Avenue.

Police said 37-year-old Antonio Merritt was shot outside the complex and multiple shots were fired outside the F building. Those believed to be responsible for the shooting drove off in a blue Infiniti SUV.

If you have more information contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

