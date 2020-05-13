Police: Ex-convict in custody after allegedly shooting man in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said an ex-convict is in custody after allegedly shooting and robbing a 55-year-old man in Nashville.

Officers said it happened Monday around 11:25 a.m. on Madison Boulevard and Argyle Avenue.

They said the victim was walking toward 38-year-old ex-convict Denevie Bell, when Bell allegedly robbed him at gunpoint. During the incident, the victim was shot in the side. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

Police said after the shooting, Bell left in a burgundy pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Damon Sales, an accused accomplice. Sales is charged with being an accessory after the fact and remains in jail on a $1,000 dollar bond.

Madison Precinct Detectives said their investigation identifed Bell as the gunman. On Monday, officers found Bell hiding in the back seat of a parking vehicle near his home on Charles E. Davis Boulevard. He was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

An arrest warrant charging Bell with especially aggravated robbery was issued Monday night. He is also charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Police said Bell was charged in an array of aggravated street robberies involving holding up women at gunpoint in 2015.

He has been out on bond in the 2015 cases, which remain unresolved. Bell was arrested on charges of gun theft and unlawful gun possession in April and was released on $27,000 bond. He is now charged with violating bond conditions. Bell has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and carjacking.