Police: 1 shot and killed in Murfreesboro parking lot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police said a man was found shot to death inside a car on Friday.

Police said this happened around 5:30 a.m. at The Cove at Center Point 5 Apartments on Lascassas Road.

Officers said the man had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene by officials with the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

Detectives are working to identify the victim and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Christopher Paté at (629) 201-5616.

