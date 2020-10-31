Police: 1 killed in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to a release from Metro Police.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Cass Street. Police said 24-year-old Prentice Wilkerson was driving in a Chevrolet Camaro when someone starting shooting at the car.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and came to a rest in the 2000 block of 15th Avenue North. Wilkerson died at the scene.

The vehicle was taken to the MNPD Crime Laboratory for processing.

Anyone with more information can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.